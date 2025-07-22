Anderson Ranch: Shepard Fairey: Revealing the Artistic Process

Hear renowned artist and activist Shepard Fairey in conversation with Peter Waanders, President and CEO of Anderson Ranch. As a pivotal figure in contemporary art and activism, Fairey’s work has a worldwide impact, from iconic street art to powerful graphic campaigns. This is a rare and exciting opportunity for our community to hear directly from the artist about his creative process, the evolution of his practice, and the social impact of his work.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Shepard Fairey is a contemporary street artist, graphic designer, activist, and founder of OBEY Clothing and creative agency Studio Number One. In 1989, while at Rhode Island School of Design studying for his Bachelor of Fine Arts in Illustration, Shepard Fairey created the “Andre the Giant has a Posse” sticker that later evolved into the OBEY GIANT art campaign. In 2008, his portrait of then-Democratic candidate Barack Obama became an internationally recognized emblem of hope. He is known for the “We The People” campaign debuted during the 2017 Women’s Marches worldwide. Fairey has painted more than 135 public murals, become one of the most sought-after and provocative artists globally, changing the way people converse about art and view the urban landscape.