Anderson Ranch Summer Series: Ranch Week Honoree Titus Kaphar in conversation with Debi Wisch

Titus Kaphar is an artist whose paintings, sculptures, and installations examine the history of representation by transforming its styles and mediums with formal innovations to emphasize the physicality and dimensionality of the canvas and materials themselves. His practice seeks to dislodge history from its status as the “past” in order to unearth its contemporary relevance. He cuts, crumples, shrouds, shreds, stitches, tars, twists, binds, erases, breaks, tears, and turns the paintings and sculptures he creates, reconfiguring them into works that reveal unspoken truths about the nature of history. Open areas become active absences; walls enter into the portraits; stretcher bars are exposed; and structures that are typically invisible underneath, behind, or inside the canvas are laid bare to reveal the interiors of the work. In so doing, Kaphar’s aim is to reveal something of what has been lost and to investigate the power of a rewritten history.

Debi Wisch is an acclaimed documentary film producer known for her art-focused projects. She has earned numerous honors iincluding an Emmy nomination for the critically-lauded The Price of Everything. The film premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and was later licensed by HBO and 50 international markets. Wisch also produced the award-winning documentary The Art of Making It, which gave a behind-the-scenes look at emerging artists and won the Audience Award at SXSW 2022 and Love, Cecil, a biopic about Cecil Beaton, which premiered at the 2016 Telluride Film Festival.

