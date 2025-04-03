Anderson Ranch: Visiting Artist Lecture with Noelle Choy

This event was recorded March 20, 2025 at Schermer Meeting Hall, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Noelle Choy’s work lives mostly as performative objects and video to seek counter-narratives in cultural mythmaking and the phenomenon of getting big inside our bodies. Often working in collaboration, she uses improvised methods and materials to distort biographies, thinking about reenactment and the celebration in closeness. She’s interested in the impossible such as in intergenerational time travel or peeling an orange. She has been awarded residencies from Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture, ACRE, Vermont Studio Center, Bunker Projects (Pittsburgh), and Stove Works, and has received fellowships from Anderson Ranch, Arrowmont School for Arts and Crafts through The Color Network, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Sculpture, as well as the Seebacher Prize for Fine Arts through the American Austrian Foundation. She has exhibited, curated, and performed both nationally and internationally, including at Socrates Sculpture Park (Long Island City NY), Christies at Rockefeller Center (New York NY), Proyecto Píkaro (CDMX), Satellite Art Fair (Brooklyn NY), and Fortress Hohensalzburg (Salzburg Austria), among others. She grew up between her parents’ houses in the DC Metropolitan Area before receiving her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Sculpture+Extended Media from Virginia Commonwealth University (2014), and a Masters of Fine Arts in Sculpture from Cranbrook Academy of Art (2022). Noelle is currently an Assistant Professor at Kansas City Art Institute in the Painting department.