Anderson Ranch Summer Series: Issy Wood and Johanna Fateman

Issy Wood: (b. 1993 in Durham, North Carolina) is an artist, living and working in London. Her paintings explore the paradoxes of the modern world, through examining a range of subjects from vintage artifacts and luxury goods to sensual innuendos and personal experiences. Wood’s work highlights the rich symbolism of objects and events, suggesting a psyche trying to consolidate a realm of dualities: desire and shame, sensuality and pity, documentation and meme. Evoking the intimacy of social media messages, Wood reflects contemporary anxieties about excess and dogmatism while drawing on diverse cultural and art historical motifs. The Schinkel Pavillon in Berlin will stage her first institutional solo show in Germany in September 2025.

Johanna Fateman is a New York-based writer, musician, and co-chief art critic for CULTURED magazine, where she is also commissioning editor of The Critics’ Table, the magazine’s new platform for art criticism. Previously, she was a regular contributor to the New Yorker, 4Columns, and Artforum (where she was a contributing editor). As a shortform reviewer, she wrote weekly for the New Yorker’s Goings on About Town section; she also writes in-depth critical works. Recent magazine pieces include a cover profile of Anne Imhof and a longform essay on Cameron Rowland (CULTURED); features on Barbara Kruger and Nicole Eisenman (Artforum); and columns on Greer Lankton and Tommy Kha (New Yorker). She was awarded the Andy Warhol Foundation Art Writers grant in 2014 and a Creative Capital grant in 2019. She has also contributed essays to museum catalogues and monographs for artists such as Charles Atlas, Judith Bernstein, Judy Chicago, Donald Judd, and Hilary Pecis. She co-edited and wrote the introductory essay for the critically acclaimed anthology Last Days at Hot Slit: the Radical Feminism of Andrea Dworkin, published by semiotext(e) in 2019. Her band Le Tigre (with Kathleen Hanna and JD Samson) was active recording and performing from 1999–2005, reuniting briefly to tour internationally in the summer of 2023. Her early artwork and writings were included in the 2024 exhibition “Copy Machine Manifestos: Artists Who Make Zines” at the Brooklyn Museum, and her papers related to the punk feminism of the 1990s and ’00s are preserved in the Riot Grrrl Collection of the Fales Library at New York University.