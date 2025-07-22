Anderson Ranch Summer Series: Kelly Akashi and Ruba Katrib

Kelly Akashi: Executed with deft manual skill and astute material knowledge, Kelly Akashi’s visual language emphasizes the impermanence of the natural world, recording and indexing fragmented moments in time. Her singular practice is characterized by a rigorous conceptual approach, yet the work is distinguished by a deep reverence for process. Always a student, Akashi is perpetually studying new practices and physical techniques such as glass-blowing, casting, candle-making and stone carving.

Ruba Katrib is the Chief Curator and Director of Curatorial Affairs at MoMA PS1, New York where she oversees the museum’s program and is a member of the leadership team. At PS1 she has organized exhibitions such as The Gatherers (2025), Rirkrit Tiravanija: A LOT OF PEOPLE (2023), Jumana Manna: Break, Take, Erase, Tally (2022), and Frieda Toranzo Jaeger: Autonomous Drive (2022), among others. From 2012–2018 she was the Curator at SculptureCenter in New York, where she organized over twenty exhibitions. She regularly writes for periodicals and museum catalogs.