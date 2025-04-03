© 2025 Aspen Public Radio
Anderson Ranch Arts Center
Anderson Ranch Arts Center enriches lives with art, inspiration, and community.Founded in 1966, Anderson Ranch Arts Center is a premier destination for art-making and critical dialogue, bringing together aspiring and internationally renowned artists to discuss and further their work in a stimulating environment. Throughout the year, the Ranch hosts engaging community events that feature local, national, and international artists; and a year-round Artists-in-Residence Program, fostering artistic growth for emerging and established visual artists. Learn more at andersonranch.org.

Anderson Ranch: Visiting Artist Lecture with Bari Ziperstein

Aspen Public Radio
Published March 28, 2025 at 10:47 AM MDT
Laure Joliet
This event was recorded March 27, 2025 at Schermer Meeting Hall, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Bari Ziperstein is an artist based in Los Angeles, California. Working in mixed media sculpture, Ziperstein’s primary focus is in ceramics. Her plural and fluid practice includes discrete objects, large-scale installation, site-specific public sculpture, and her line of functional ceramics, BZIPPY. Materially experimental but conceptual at its core, Bari’s practice engages ideas of consumerism, propaganda, and the built environment. Her objects and sculptural tableaux reflect her interest in the political dimensions of capitalist economies and challenge the construction of desire and aspiration in contemporary American culture through a historical lens. https://bariziperstein.com
