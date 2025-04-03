Anderson Ranch: Visiting Artist Lecture with Bari Ziperstein

This event was recorded March 27, 2025 at Schermer Meeting Hall, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Bari Ziperstein is an artist based in Los Angeles, California. Working in mixed media sculpture, Ziperstein’s primary focus is in ceramics. Her plural and fluid practice includes discrete objects, large-scale installation, site-specific public sculpture, and her line of functional ceramics, BZIPPY. Materially experimental but conceptual at its core, Bari’s practice engages ideas of consumerism, propaganda, and the built environment. Her objects and sculptural tableaux reflect her interest in the political dimensions of capitalist economies and challenge the construction of desire and aspiration in contemporary American culture through a historical lens. https://bariziperstein.com