Grammy-winning Composer Jessie Montgomery in Aspen

Grammy-winning Violinist and composer Jessie Montgomery is a composer-in-residence this summer at the Aspen Music Festival and School. In addition to her recent performance of Hymn for Everyone and working with the composition students, Jessie has been granted some extra time to drink in the beauty of Aspen while composing her next piece. She was recently awarded Composer of the Year by Performance Today and Musical America. She recently talked about her music, both here and around the world, with APR's Chris Mohr.