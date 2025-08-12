Founded in 1949, the Aspen Music Festival and School is regarded as one of the top classical music festivals in the United States, noted both for its concert programming and its musical training of mostly young adult music students. The eight-week summer season includes hundreds of classical music events: concerts by four orchestras, recitals, chamber music, operas, classes, lectures, and family programs. In the winter, the AMFS presents recitals and robust music education programs for local youth and families, and in the summer the Aspen Music Festival and School host High Notes, lunchtime discussions featuring prominent performers, composers, and musicologists in lively discussions with AMFS President and CEO Alan Fletcher. Learn more at: aspenmusicfestival.com.
Grammy-winning Composer Jessie Montgomery in Aspen
Grammy-winning Violinist and composer Jessie Montgomery is a composer-in-residence this summer at the Aspen Music Festival and School. In addition to her recent performance of Hymn for Everyone and working with the composition students, Jessie has been granted some extra time to drink in the beauty of Aspen while composing her next piece. She was recently awarded Composer of the Year by Performance Today and Musical America. She recently talked about her music, both here and around the world, with APR's Chris Mohr.