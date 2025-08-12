© 2025 Aspen Public Radio
Aspen Music Festival and School
Founded in 1949, the Aspen Music Festival and School is regarded as one of the top classical music festivals in the United States, noted both for its concert programming and its musical training of mostly young adult music students. The eight-week summer season includes hundreds of classical music events: concerts by four orchestras, recitals, chamber music, operas, classes, lectures, and family programs. In the winter, the AMFS presents recitals and robust music education programs for local youth and families, and in the summer the Aspen Music Festival and School host High Notes, lunchtime discussions featuring prominent performers, composers, and musicologists in lively discussions with AMFS President and CEO Alan Fletcher. Learn more at: aspenmusicfestival.com.

Grammy-winning Composer Jessie Montgomery in Aspen

Aspen Public Radio | By Chris Mohr
Published August 12, 2025 at 11:18 AM MDT
Jyang Chen

Grammy-winning Violinist and composer Jessie Montgomery is a composer-in-residence this summer at the Aspen Music Festival and School. In addition to her recent performance of Hymn for Everyone and working with the composition students, Jessie has been granted some extra time to drink in the beauty of Aspen while composing her next piece. She was recently awarded Composer of the Year by Performance Today and Musical America. She recently talked about her music, both here and around the world, with APR's Chris Mohr.
Chris Mohr
Classical music reporter Chris Mohr has loved classical music since he was twelve. “And I owe it all to radio,” Chris explains. “I grew up in a farm town east of Cleveland. One day I turned on the local classical radio station. They were playing Vivaldi, and it was like the gates of heaven opened up to me!" Chris is also a composer, and is working on a 53-note-to-the-octave oratorio, "Melodies of the Shoreless Sea." This is his 11th summer working for Aspen Public Radio.
