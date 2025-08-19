Hollywood Bowl Conductor Scott Dunn Plays Music from the Second Golden Age of Hollywood

When Scott Dunn got performance anxiety, he quit music and became an eye surgeon, but music called him back. He laughed when I told him that if things go wrong in a concert, you hit a wrong note, but in the operating room, your patient could go blind!

He talks about the movie music many of us grew up with from the 50s, 60s and 70s, and his piano concert of some of the greatest movie music of all time.

