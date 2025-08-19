Founded in 1949, the Aspen Music Festival and School is regarded as one of the top classical music festivals in the United States, noted both for its concert programming and its musical training of mostly young adult music students. The eight-week summer season includes hundreds of classical music events: concerts by four orchestras, recitals, chamber music, operas, classes, lectures, and family programs. In the winter, the AMFS presents recitals and robust music education programs for local youth and families, and in the summer the Aspen Music Festival and School host High Notes, lunchtime discussions featuring prominent performers, composers, and musicologists in lively discussions with AMFS President and CEO Alan Fletcher. Learn more at: aspenmusicfestival.com.
Hollywood Bowl Conductor Scott Dunn Plays Music from the Second Golden Age of Hollywood
When Scott Dunn got performance anxiety, he quit music and became an eye surgeon, but music called him back. He laughed when I told him that if things go wrong in a concert, you hit a wrong note, but in the operating room, your patient could go blind!
He talks about the movie music many of us grew up with from the 50s, 60s and 70s, and his piano concert of some of the greatest movie music of all time.