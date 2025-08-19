© 2025 Aspen Public Radio
Aspen Music Festival and School
Founded in 1949, the Aspen Music Festival and School is regarded as one of the top classical music festivals in the United States, noted both for its concert programming and its musical training of mostly young adult music students. The eight-week summer season includes hundreds of classical music events: concerts by four orchestras, recitals, chamber music, operas, classes, lectures, and family programs. In the winter, the AMFS presents recitals and robust music education programs for local youth and families, and in the summer the Aspen Music Festival and School host High Notes, lunchtime discussions featuring prominent performers, composers, and musicologists in lively discussions with AMFS President and CEO Alan Fletcher. Learn more at: aspenmusicfestival.com.

Hollywood Bowl Conductor Scott Dunn Plays Music from the Second Golden Age of Hollywood

Aspen Public Radio | By Chris Mohr
Published August 19, 2025 at 11:50 AM MDT
Scott Dunn, Eye Surgeon and Conductor.
When Scott Dunn got performance anxiety, he quit music and became an eye surgeon, but music called him back. He laughed when I told him that if things go wrong in a concert, you hit a wrong note, but in the operating room, your patient could go blind!

He talks about the movie music many of us grew up with from the 50s, 60s and 70s, and his piano concert of some of the greatest movie music of all time.
Classical music reporter Chris Mohr has loved classical music since he was twelve. “And I owe it all to radio,” Chris explains. “I grew up in a farm town east of Cleveland. One day I turned on the local classical radio station. They were playing Vivaldi, and it was like the gates of heaven opened up to me!" Chris is also a composer, and is working on a 53-note-to-the-octave oratorio, "Melodies of the Shoreless Sea." This is his 11th summer working for Aspen Public Radio.
