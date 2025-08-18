Founded in 1949, the Aspen Music Festival and School is regarded as one of the top classical music festivals in the United States, noted both for its concert programming and its musical training of mostly young adult music students. The eight-week summer season includes hundreds of classical music events: concerts by four orchestras, recitals, chamber music, operas, classes, lectures, and family programs. In the winter, the AMFS presents recitals and robust music education programs for local youth and families, and in the summer the Aspen Music Festival and School host High Notes, lunchtime discussions featuring prominent performers, composers, and musicologists in lively discussions with AMFS President and CEO Alan Fletcher. Learn more at: aspenmusicfestival.com.
Soprano Superstar Renee Fleming in Aspen
Renee Fleming and Patrick Summers run the opera and vocal programs at the Aspen Music Festival and School. They talked with APR's Chris Mohr about Fleming's successful directorial debut with Mozart's Cosi fan Tutte and much more.