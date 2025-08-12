Chicago Lyric Opera Director to Conduct La Boheme in Aspen August 19

Enrique Mazzola was only seven years old when he sang in La Boheme as part of the children's chorus at La Scala in Milan. He thought the theatrical candy vendors were really there to give him candy! Now he's in Aspen preparing to conduct Puccini's most beloved opera August 19 at the Klein Music Tent. He dropped by APR to chat with Chris Mohr about the upcoming production, and to ask if he could please take an Aspen Public Radio coffee cup home with him!