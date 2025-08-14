APRC is an Aspen-based nonprofit organization that educates community members and thought leaders on the optimal use of psychedelic medicines, emphasizing equity, safety, and spirituality. The organization grew out of Right to Heal Aspen—an initiative consisting of over 30 local participants, including therapists, leaders, doctors, lawyers, parents, and plant medicine enthusiasts, committed to decriminalizing plant medicines in Aspen—and was established in response to community feedback following the passing of Prop 122 (The Natural Medicine Health Act of Colorado). Learn more at aspenpsychedelicresourcecenter.org.
Beyond Talk Therapy: A Guided Look at Psilocybin-Assisted Therapy with Ashley Denny
Curious about psilocybin-assisted therapy? Listen in for educational, community-centered talk exploring essential insights on safe and ethical decision-making with psilocybin-assisted therapy.
Ashley Denny is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist with over 15 years of experience in clinical psychology. She is also a Licensed Clinical Facilitator under Colorado’s Natural Medicine Healing Act with additional training in psilocybin facilitation from Naropa University, Gather Well Psychedelics, MAPS and InnerTrek. With years of experience in trauma-informed therapy, clinical psychology and community mental health, she brings grounded, compassionate, ethical and evidence-based guidance to this emerging field.