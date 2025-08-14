Explore Booksellers: Jacque Rosman, Murder in Georgetown

Hear a talk from the author of Murder in Georgetown: The Story: Cara Knight attends a party in historic Georgetown that turns deadly when she discovers the hostess conked on the head. Can Cara solve the crime, or will it be a case of the housekeeper did it? A mother working toward tenure in academic social work, Cara already juggles enough but can’t let an innocent woman go to jail with her children in foster care. Pushing her way into the intrigue, Cara’s visiting mother-in-law might end up in the Potomac if Cara can’t keep her in check. She’ll need to sort through suspects going all the way to Congress and solve the case before Cara's own family lands in danger.

