Explore Booksellers, a favorite destination for visitors and locals alike, has been an institution in the Aspen community for nearly 50 years. More than a bookstore, Explore is an intellectual gathering place that embodies the Aspen spirit - where books, ideas, and the free-flowing conversation they initiate are part of the environment. Explore Booksellers is owned by a non-profit organization in the Public Interest Network, which operates and supports organizations in 30 states committed to a shared vision of a better world and a strategic approach to social change. Part of their mission is to serve the Aspen community by hosting free literary events with local and visiting authors, educational events and workshops with a variety of speakers, round table discussions, and other programming with thought leaders of the day. Learn more at explorebooksellers.com.
Explore Booksellers: Jacque Rosman, Murder in Georgetown
Hear a talk from the author of Murder in Georgetown: The Story: Cara Knight attends a party in historic Georgetown that turns deadly when she discovers the hostess conked on the head. Can Cara solve the crime, or will it be a case of the housekeeper did it? A mother working toward tenure in academic social work, Cara already juggles enough but can’t let an innocent woman go to jail with her children in foster care. Pushing her way into the intrigue, Cara’s visiting mother-in-law might end up in the Potomac if Cara can’t keep her in check. She’ll need to sort through suspects going all the way to Congress and solve the case before Cara's own family lands in danger.