Aspen Center for Environmental Studies (ACES) is a nonprofit environmental science education organization. Since 1968, ACES has inspired a life-long commitment to the earth by providing innovative and immersive programming for all ages. With three locations: Hallam Lake, Rock Bottom Ranch, and Catto Center at Toklat, programs focus on ecological literacy, regenerative agriculture, forest and ecosystem health, land restoration, and environmental leadership. Learn more at aspennature.org.
Jessica Catto Dialogue: The Market Gardener with Jean-Martin Fortier
Listen in as Jean-Martin (JM) Fortier, a pioneer in the small-scale organic farming movement, shares insights and experiences from his 20-year journey in market gardening. JM delves into how the transformative power of ecological farming can restore and ignite local communities. He highlights the success stories of future growers empowered by The Market Gardener Institute and explore the innovative ventures that continue to shape the future of regenerative agriculture.