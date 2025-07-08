Aspen Center for Physics: The Invisible Universe: Higgs, Dark Matter, Gravity Waves

Most of the Universe is invisible, but the invisibles determine our everyday existence. There is an invisible energy field, related to the Higgs boson, that provides mass. There is dark matter that holds our galaxy together, but we have yet to detect it in the laboratory. We have only recently learned how to detect gravity waves – ripples in spacetime – coming from the far corners of the cosmos, and possibly from dramatic events in the early Universe. The CERN Large Hadron collider may produce signals of dark matter, new forces of nature or cousins of the Higgs boson. Discoveries from the LHC and from other experiments and observatories will be needed to pull together a coherent picture of the invisible world and explain the first instants of the Big Bang.

About Marcela Carena

Professor Marcela Carena is the Executive Director of the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics in Canada. She is also jointly appointed as a particle physicist at Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab) and a physics professor at the University of Chicago, where she has been a member of both the Enrico Fermi Institute and the Kavli Institute for Cosmological Physics. Prof. Carena is a renowned particle physicist who has advanced our understanding of fundamental mysteries of science related to sourcing the mass of the fundamental particles in nature, the origin of matter in the universe and the nature of dark matter. Her most recent research program explores particle physics and quantum information to tackle problems of quantum theory in the early universe. Prof. Carena is an original co-author of the Status of the Higgs Boson review of the Particle Data Book. In 2022 Carena was honored as a U.S. DOE Office of Science Distinguished Scientist Fellow. In 2010 Carena won the Research Award from the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation. She was a staff member and a John Stuart Bell Fellow at CERN and was awarded a Marie Sklodowska-Curie Fellowship of the European Commission to conduct research at DESY.