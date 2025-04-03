Aspen Center for Physics: The Quantum Age: from Atoms and Photons to Quantum Computers with Vladan Vuletić

This event was recorded on March 26, 2025 at Aspen Center for Physics during the 2025 Nick and Maggie DeWolf Public Lecture Series, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Arrays of individually trapped neutral atoms, laser cooled to temperatures only a tad above absolute zero, are arising as a new tool for many applications in the emerging world of quantum technologies. Uses of atomic arrays range from atomic clocks and quantum communication networks to quantum simulation and computing. Vuletić discusses the basic principles of trapping individual atoms in arrays of light beams and describe two applications: the coupling of single atoms to single photons in high-quality cavities and quantum computing using neutral atoms. In the latter systems, neutral atoms are used to encode the quantum generalized version of classical bits, so-called qubits. Quantum processing with atomic qubits becomes possible via laser control by exciting atoms to high-energy states. Large quantum systems are highly susceptible to noise processes that can, however, be mitigated by error correction. First steps towards quantum error correction have only recently been demonstrated, ushering in a new era of circuits with logical qubits that are each comprised of many atomic qubits.

About Vladan Vuletić

Vladan Vuletić is the Lester Wolfe Professor of Physics at MIT. Professor Vladan Vuletić was born in Pec, Yugoslavia, and educated in Germany. In 1992, he earned the Physics Diploma from the Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München, and in 1997, a Ph.D. in Physics from the same institution. He then went on to work with Professor Steven Chu at Stanford University as a Lynen Fellow of the Humboldt Foundation. In 2000, he was appointed an Assistant Professor in the Department of Physics at Stanford and in June 2003 accepted an Assistant Professorship in Physics at MIT. He was promoted to Associate Professor in July 2004, and to Full Professor in July 2011. Vuletić is a Fellow of the APS (2012) and the AAAS (2024). Awards include a 2003 Alfred P. Sloan Research Fellowship, the Marko Jarić Prize of Serbia in 2013, and the Arthur Schawlow Prize of the APS in 2025. Vuletic is also co-founder of the quantum computing company Quera Inc. Professor Vuletic’s research includes precision measurements, large-scale quantum entanglement, quantum optics, quantum simulation and computing.