Indiana State Fair To Feature Giant Popcorn Ball

Good morning. I'm David Greene. In China it's the Year of the Snake. In Indiana, it's the year of popcorn. This year's state fair will feature, what else, a giant popcorn ball. A company called Snax in Pax is using a mold that's eight-feet wide. Owner Will Huggins says it will be edible but he doesn't recommend taking a bite. Maybe because it'll be a little stale.

To make the 5,000 pound kettle-corn ball, the popping has already started for a fair that doesn't open until next month.