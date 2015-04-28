"With everything that we've been through, ain't no way you can sit here and be silent in the face of injustice." — Rev. Jamal H. Bryant's eulogy for Freddie Gray at the New Shiloh Baptist Church

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images / Getty Images Friends and relatives say their last goodbyes to Freddie Gray during a graveside service at Woodland Cemetery.

"Freddie Gray's death on April 19 leaves many unanswered questions. But it is clear that when Gray was arrested in West Baltimore on the morning of April 12, he was struggling to walk. By the time he arrived at the police station a half hour later, he was unable to breathe or talk, suffering from wounds that would kill him." — David A. Graham, The Atlantic

Patrick Semansky / AP / AP Mourners gather around Freddie Gray's casket for his burial.

"We've had these types of conversations before, and I've made it very clear that I worked with the police and instructed them to do everything they could to make sure that the protesters were able to exercise their right to free speech. It's a very delicate balancing act, because while we try to make sure that they were protected from the cars and the other things that were going on, we also gave those who wished to destroy space to do that as well." — Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images / Getty Images Baltimore residents lock arms and form a line opposing police during protests at the corner of Pennsylvania and North avenues.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images / Getty Images Baltimore residents lock arms and form a line opposing police during protests at the corner of Pennsylvania and North avenues following the funeral of Freddie Gray.

"When nonviolence is preached as an attempt to evade the repercussions of political brutality, it betrays itself. When nonviolence begins halfway through the war with the aggressor calling time out, it exposes itself as a ruse. When nonviolence is preached by the representatives of the state, while the state doles out heaps of violence to its citizens, it reveals itself to be a con. And none of this can mean that rioting or violence is "correct" or "wise," any more than a forest fire can be "correct" or "wise." Wisdom isn't the point tonight. Disrespect is. In this case, disrespect for the hollow law and failed order that so regularly disrespects the rioters themselves." — Ta-Nehisi Coates, The Atlantic

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images / Getty Images In a news conference, Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake said there was a big difference between what happened on Monday and the peaceful protests that have taken place over the past week.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images / Getty Images Baltimore Police Commissioner Anthony Batts chases some young men in a parking lot on Reisterstown Road near Mondawmin Mall.

" I think for the vast majority, the city is calming itself down slowly but surely — other than the car fires and the street fires ... Suffice to say, I am disappointed in what has happened in this beautiful city tonight; I'm disappointed in the fact that the damage has been done to these communities ... This is not protesting, this is not your First Amendment rights — this is criminal acts, doing damage to a community that is challenged in some ways that do not need this, and do not need to be harmed in the way that we have today." — Anthony Batts, Baltimore police commissioner

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images / Getty Images A man attempts to restore calm as a CVS pharmacy burns at the corner of Pennsylvania and North avenues.

Brendan Smialowski / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Just hours after Freddie Gray's funeral, hundreds of people took to the streets.

"While we are thankful no one was injured at Camden Yards, there is a far bigger picture for poor Americans in Baltimore and everywhere who don't have jobs and are losing economic civil and legal rights, and this makes inconvenience at a ballgame irrelevant in light of the needless suffering government is inflicting upon ordinary Americans." — John Angelos, Orioles COO, son of owner Peter Angelos

Brendan Smialowski / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Baltimore police officers carry an injured colleague in the streets near Mondawmin Mall.

"My family wants to say, can you all please, please stop the violence? Freddie Gray would not want this. Freddie's father and mother does not want no violence. Violence does not get justice." — Fredericka Gray, twin sister of Freddie Gray

Patrick Semansky / AP / AP A man raises his fist as police stand in formation in front of a burning storefront.

Patrick Semansky / AP / AP A man rides a bicycle through heavy smoke from a nearby store on fire.

John Taggart / EPA/Landov / EPA/Landov Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency on Monday evening and ordered the National Guard into the city as fires burned and residents stood on their stoops trying to understand the anger.

"There was real power and potential in the peaceful protests that spoke in Mr. Gray's name initially, and there was real unity at his homegoing today. But this, now, in the streets, is an affront to that man's memory and a dimunition of the absolute moral lesson that underlies his unnecessary death." — David Simon, creator of The Wire and former Baltimore Sun reporter

Matt Rourke / AP / AP A police officer stands guard in riot gear after violence erupted in Baltimore.

"Where was the peace when we were getting shot? Where's the peace when we were getting laid out? Where is the peace when we are in the back of ambulances? Where is the peace then? They don't want to call for peace then. But you know when people really want peace? When the white people have to get out of bed, when cops have to wear riot gear, when the cops start talking about, oh we got broken arms. Then they want peace. ... Peace? It's too late for peace." — Alex, Baltimore resident

Adrees Latif / Reuters /Landov / Reuters /Landov Firefighters walk past a residence that was set ablaze in west Baltimore.

Mark Makela / Getty Images / Getty Images The charred remains of a newly constructed senior center in east Baltimore smolder at dawn on Tuesday.

"I see no shame in being violent to be heard ... because if you can't do it peacefully then what other option do you have?" — Anaya Maze, Baltimore resident

