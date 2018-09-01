PHOTOS: Honoring Sen. John McCain

The late Sen. John McCain was honored by family, friends and high-profile politicians at the Washington National Cathedral on Saturday, following days of public memorials in Arizona and Washington, D.C.

Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush were among those paying tribute during the 2 1/2-hour funeral service, offering touching — and sometimes humorous — personal anecdotes about their time spent with McCain.

McCain's daughter, Meghan McCain, also delivered a heartfelt eulogy.

"We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness — the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly," McCain said.

Through tears, she said that although McCain was known for many accomplishments — a presidential nominee, a senator and a war hero — she will remember him best for the love he provided as a father.

John McCain, who died on Aug. 25 at age 81, will be buried in a private ceremony on Sunday at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis, Md.

Jim Lo Scalzo / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images A military honor guard carries the casket of John McCain from the U.S. Capitol.

Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images The casket of the late U.S. Sen. John McCain is carried out after the National Memorial Service.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images / Getty Images Cindy McCain, John McCain's widow, looks on as joint military service team carries the casket of the late senator following his funeral service.

Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for John McCain.

Andrew Harnik / AP / AP Navy Lt. Jack McCain, the son of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., is reflected in the wall of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Jack's mother, Cindy McCain, accompanied by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, right, and President Donald Trump's Chief of Staff John Kelly, left, departs after laying a wreath at the memorial.

Ray Whitehouse / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Rhonda Zuck, left, and her husband, Tim Zuck, center, drove from Racine, Wisc., for the wreath laying ceremony for Sen. John McCain at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Jim Lo Scalzo / Reuters / Reuters Members of the McCain family watch joint service members of a military casket team carry the casket of Sen. John McCain from the U.S. Capitol to a motorcade that will ferry him to a funeral service.

Joshua Roberts / Reuters / Reuters William Cohen, Joe Biden and Warren Beatty follow the casket as it arrives for a memorial service of John McCain.

Zach Gibson / Bloomberg via Getty Images / Bloomberg via Getty Images Former U.S. President George W. Bush speaks during the memorial service on Saturday in Washington, D.C.

Joshua Roberts / Reuters / Reuters Roberta McCain arrives for the memorial service of her son.

Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Left to right: Former U.S. President Bill Clinton, former first lady Hillary Clinton, former Vice President Dick Cheney, Lynne Cheney and former U.S. Vice President Al Gore attend the memorial service.

Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Members of the military follow as the casket of late U.S. Sen. John McCain, is carried out after the National Memorial Service.

Zach Gibson / Bloomberg via Getty Images / Bloomberg via Getty Images Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, center left, and House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Republican from Wisconsin, center right, greet attendees.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images / Getty Images Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger speaks during the funeral service for John McCain.

Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call / CQ-Roll Call Jay Leno arrives for the funeral of John McCain.

Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Members of the Washington National Cathedral pray over the casket of John McCain during the national memorial service.

Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Pallbearers, left to right, former Defense Secretary William Cohen, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, former Vice President Joe Biden and actor Warren Beatty participate in a memorial service for U.S. Sen. John McCain.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images / Getty Images Meghan McCain and her mother Cindy McCain embrace as the casket of John McCain arrives at the Washington National Cathedral for the funeral service.

Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images The casket is carried out of the cathedral after the national memorial service for John McCain.