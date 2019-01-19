Photos: The Women's March In Washington By Amr Alfiky, Olivia Sun, Tyrone Turner , Becky Harlan Published January 19, 2019 at 4:49 PM MST Olivia Sun/NPR Editor's note: This report includes images that some readers may find offensive. Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. / Becky Harlan/NPR / Becky Harlan/NPRTanya Brooks rode on a bus overnight from Bay City, Mich., to attend the Women's March in Washington, D.C. She also attended the inaugural Women's March in 2017. / Amr Alfiky/NPR / Amr Alfiky/NPRCrowds gathered in Washington, D.C. for third annual march despite reports of rain and snow. / Amr Alfiky/NPR / Amr Alfiky/NPRThe demonstrators took to the streets just weeks after women were sworn into Congress in record numbers. / Becky Harlan/NPR / Becky Harlan/NPRD.C. resident Anne Seymour participates in the march. Becky Harlan / NPR / NPRMedea Benjamin (left), who lives in D.C., and California resident Ellen Sturtz greet each other at the Women's March. The friends hadn't seen one another for a number of years. / Amr Alfiky/NPR / Amr Alfiky/NPRMarches also took place nationwide from New York to San Francisco, to Dallas, Philadelphia and Portland, Maine. / Tyrone Turner/WAMU / Tyrone Turner/WAMU / Tyrone Turner/WAMU / Tyrone Turner/WAMU / Tyrone Turner/WAMU / Tyrone Turner/WAMU / Becky Harlan/NPR / Becky Harlan/NPRThe Batala Washington all-women Afro-Brazilian band. / Tyrone Turner/WAMU / Tyrone Turner/WAMU / Tyrone Turner/WAMU / Tyrone Turner/WAMU / Becky Harlan/NPR / Becky Harlan/NPRDemonstrators raised signs about LGBTQ rights, #BlackLivesMatter and immigration, as well as a myriad of posters referencing President Trump. / Becky Harlan/NPR / Becky Harlan/NPRBryana Moore, Veronika Funke, Nancy Haugh, students at James Madison University (JMU), and Katie Lese, a lecturer at JMU, traveled to Washington, D.C. for the Women's March. Becky Harlan / NPR / NPRMarchers head toward Freedom plaza during the 2019 Women's March in Washington, D.C. / Becky Harlan/NPR / Becky Harlan/NPRSisters Lizzie and Helen Greene attend the Women's March in D.C. with their parents. / Tyrone Turner/WAMU / Tyrone Turner/WAMUVirginia Gordon, 96 (seated in wheelchair) from Champagne, Ill., leads a family cohort of four generations of women attending the Women's March. / Amr Alfiky/NPR / Amr Alfiky/NPR / Tyrone Turner/WAMU / Tyrone Turner/WAMUKrista Bombardier, of Lynchburg, Va., yells as she passes anti-abortion demonstrators near the Trump International Hotel. / Tyrone Turner/WAMU / Tyrone Turner/WAMU / Amr Alfiky/NPR / Amr Alfiky/NPR / Amr Alfiky/NPR / Amr Alfiky/NPRMarchers in Washington gathered in Freedom Plaza, unlike the previous two marches, which had taken place on the National Mall.