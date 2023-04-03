Latest on Ukraine: Russia jails a U.S. reporter, Finland joins NATO and more

Here's a look ahead and a roundup of key developments from the past week.

What to watch

Finland's flag will be raised at NATO headquarters on Tuesday as the country joins the security alliance — a significant development in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

NATO countries' top diplomats will meet in Brussels this week.

The deputy foreign ministers of Syria, Turkey, Iran and Russia are meeting in Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits Poland Wednesday.

French President Emmanuel Macron visits China this week, partaking in a trilateral meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to hold talks with Belarus' leader Alexander Lukashenko.

Battle-watchers are eyeing Bakhmut after Russia's Wagner Group claimed to capture the eastern Ukrainian city and Ukraine denied the claim.

United Nations-watchers have their eyes on how Russia handles its role presiding over the U.N. Security Council this month.

What happened last week

Russia arrested Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, drawing condemnation from the U.S. government and press freedom groups. Russian security agents accused him of trying to gather classified information at military industrial sites on behalf of Washington, which the Journal denies.

Turkey and Hungary ratified Finland's bid to join NATO, the last members to do so, offering the alliance a strong military and northern position. Sweden applied jointly with Finland, alarmed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but the Swedes are still waiting for approval from both Hungary and Turkey.

The battle for Bakhmut in Ukraine's east became "especially hot" this weekend, President Zelenskyy said. Ukraine denied and mocked claims by Russia's Wagner Group of mercenaries that they captured the city and raised a Russian flag on an administrative building there.

A well-known Russian military blogger was killed by an explosion in a St. Petersburg cafe, with some reports saying a bomb could have been lodged in a bust of the blogger that was gifted to him. Moscow blamed Russian opposition activists and Ukraine.

Ukraine struck a Russian-held Melitopol, a city deep behind the front line, knocking out power and hitting a railway depot.

Russia took on the rotating presidency of the U.N. Security Council this month. Ukraine's foreign minister called it "a slap in the face to the international community."

In-depth

The U.S. condemns Russia's arrest of a Wall Street Journal reporter.

Doctors Without Borders in Ukraine reports on what Russia left in its wake.

On The Indicator: The cost of a dollar in Ukraine.

A rehab center revives traumatized Ukrainian troops before their return to battle.

Foreign volunteers race to train new Ukrainian troops to be sent to the front.

A Chinese drone for hobbyists plays a crucial role in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Special report

Russia's war in Ukraine is changing the world: See our updated report on its ripple effects in all corners of the globe.

Earlier developments

You can read past recaps here. For context and more in-depth stories, you can find more of NPR's coverage here. Also, listen and subscribe to NPR's State of Ukraine podcast for updates throughout the day.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Loading...