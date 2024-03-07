Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, March 7
On today's newscast: The Aspen School District seeks an internal candidate for superintendent, a structure fire renders a building uninhabitable in Snowmass Village, a bill to reintroduce wolverines to Colorado has been proposed at the state capitol, states that use water from the Colorado River have unveil two separate proposals for future river management, and more.
