Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, March 13
On today's newscast: The Roaring Fork School District is moving forward with hiring Anna Cole as its next superintendent, Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert has asked a judge to end a temporary restraining order she had sought against her ex-husband, the city of Aspen will begin construction on two new recreation projects, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.