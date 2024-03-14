Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, March 14
On today's newscast: The winter storm is bringing heavy snow and impacting roads in much of the region, Boebert says she won't run in a special election to fill the remainder of Ken Buck’s term, the future of Basalt’s Midland Avenue project will be put to a vote of the people, and more.
