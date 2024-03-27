Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, March 27
On today's newscast: The El Jebel man who was reported missing earlier this month was found dead near Lake Christine in Basalt, Carbondale town trustees opted not to discuss a resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war at their Tuesday meeting, two Republican candidates for Garfield County commissioner earned spots on the primary ballot, and more.
