Explore Booksellers: Jeff Patterson

This event was recorded on August 3, 2023 at Explore Booksellers, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Best-Selling author, Jeff Patterson returns to Aspen's Explore Booksellers with his life-changing book, The Big Thing Effect: How To Transform Your Life Forever. The Big Thing Effect is an inspirational self-help and business guide that reads like an adventure novel.

Success Coach Patterson recounts his harrowing challenge of climbing Mt. Aconcagua, the highest mountain in the Americas. You'll feel like you're climbing the 22,851 ft. mountain with Jeff as he unpacks seven inspiring principles he uses with many high-profile clients.

The stories, insights and case studies will not only propel you toward your own mountaintop, but also help unlock your brightest and most authentic self.