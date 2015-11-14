© 2023 Aspen Public Radio
PHOTOS: The World Responds To The Paris Attacks

By Camila Domonoske,
Kainaz Amaria
Published November 14, 2015 at 4:05 PM MST

A coordinated terrorist attack hit Paris Friday night, killing more than 120 people, injuring hundreds more — and sending shock waves of grief, fear and anger across France.

The attacks struck multiple sites across the city simultaneously — explosions outside the national stadium, a hostage situation in a crowded concert hall, a barrage of gunfire at multiple cafes and restaurants. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attacks, which French president Francois Hollande called "an act of war."

As Paris went into lockdown and French investigators sought the attackers, the French were not alone in their grief: around the world, cities and individuals expressed their sympathy and solidarity.

From Brazil to Iran, from Sweden to Ramallah, here are 33 images of the world reaction:

Hundreds of members of the French community and supporters take part in the "March of Defiance" in Cape Town, South Africa.
/ Rodger Bosch/AFP/Getty Images
/
Rodger Bosch/AFP/Getty Images
People take part in an anti-terrorism protest in Zagreb, Croatia.
Miso Lisanin / Xinhua/Landov
/
Xinhua/Landov
People walk past street placards reading "I am Paris" at the Darsena canal in Milan, Italy.
/ Guiseppe Cacace/AFP/Getty Images
/
Guiseppe Cacace/AFP/Getty Images
In Tehran, Iranians place flowers and light candles in front of France's embassy.
/ EPA/Landov
/
EPA/Landov
The Metropolitan Opera and Orchestra performs the French National Anthem during the matinee performance of Puccini's <em>Tosca</em>, in New York.
/ Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images
/
Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images
People lay flowers and light candles outside the French Embassy in Moscow, Russia.
/ Sergei Fadeichev/ITAR-TASS/Landov
/
Sergei Fadeichev/ITAR-TASS/Landov
