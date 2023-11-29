SOS: Preserving biodiversity around the world

Plants and animals across the world are struggling for many reasons, whether it’s due to invasive species, pollution, or climate change.

A lot of those reasons are caused by human activities. Within the last 50 years, we’ve taken some steps to try and ease that.

Some places like Gorongosa National Park have the world’s most hopeful stories of wildlife recovery. And that recovery is just as important to wildlife as it is to the community.

There are a few international bodies dedicated to biodiversity conservation: IPBES, the United Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP 15), CITES. Those organizations don’t include each country’s own plan for conservation.

But how do they work together? What are the difficulties of working as an international community to preserve the world’s biodiversity?

We wrap up our series, SOS: Save Our Species, talking about global biodiversity.

