Fresh Air Weekend: Mark Ruffalo; Jeffrey Wright

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Mark Ruffalo shed the Hulk suit and had 'a blast' making 'Poor Things': A bawdy, dark comedy set in Victorian times, Poor Things was a departure from Ruffalo's prior work in movies like Zodiac and Spotlight, and his Marvel role as the Incredible Hulk.

You'll savor the off-beat mysteries served up by 'The Kamogawa Food Detectives': Hisashi Kashiwai's charming novel centers on a diner where carefully reconstructed meals help unlock mysteries of memory and regret.

'American Fiction' star Jeffrey Wright searches for 'strange humanness' in roles: Wright is nominated for an Oscar for his portrayal of a novelist who's frustrated with the publishing industry's expectations of Black authors. His first starring role was in the 1996 film Basquiat.

