Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, May 22
On today's newscast: Basalt voters have rejected the Midland Avenue project ballot measure, Grand Junction pediatrician Barbara Zind will be giving a talk in Glenwood Springs tomorrow about her time in Gaza, the Aspen/Pitkin County Airport is scheduled to reopen tomorrow at 7 p.m. after a three-week closure for pavement maintenance, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.