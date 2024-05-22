Wednesday, May 22

On today's newscast: Basalt voters have rejected the Midland Avenue project ballot measure, Grand Junction pediatrician Barbara Zind will be giving a talk in Glenwood Springs tomorrow about her time in Gaza, the Aspen/Pitkin County Airport is scheduled to reopen tomorrow at 7 p.m. after a three-week closure for pavement maintenance, and more.

