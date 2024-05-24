Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Friday, May 24
On today's newscast: Three cultural organizations hope to build deed-restricted housing on the Aspen Meadows campus, Glenwood Springs High School seniors are preparing for graduation this weekend, but many are still undecided about what they’re doing next year, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are warning people to be extra cautious when they head out to recreate on the water this Memorial Day weekend, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.