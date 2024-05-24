Friday, May 24

On today's newscast: Three cultural organizations hope to build deed-restricted housing on the Aspen Meadows campus, Glenwood Springs High School seniors are preparing for graduation this weekend, but many are still undecided about what they’re doing next year, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are warning people to be extra cautious when they head out to recreate on the water this Memorial Day weekend, and more.

