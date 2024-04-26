Friday, April 26

On today's newscast: Pitkin County is updating its climate action plan and setting goals for 2030, Basalt's town council has formally opposed a ballot question on the Midland Avenue construction project, Pitkin County commissioner Francie Jacober now has two challengers in the upcoming primary, there's lots happening at 5Point Adventure Film Festival this weekend, and more.

