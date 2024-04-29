Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Monday, April 29
On today's newscast: an Eagle Valley High School student was killed at a park in Gypsum last week, a Glenwood Springs police officer and school resource officer has been arrested on charges that include sexual assault of a minor, state lawmakers have scaled back a bill to limit local control over renewable energy projects, and more.
