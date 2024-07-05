Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Friday, July 5
On today's newscast: the Gibson Gulch Fire was declared fully contained and is now being mopped-up, this weekend is the 30th anniversary of the South Canyon Fire, while locals and visitors alike who participated in Aspen’s Fourth of July festivities yesterday were certainly proud to be American, there was less enthusiasm about the future of American democracy, and more.
