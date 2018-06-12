© 2023 Aspen Public Radio
PHOTOS: Highlights Of The Trump-Kim Summit In Singapore

June 12, 2018
After shaking hands with Kim Jong Un Tuesday morning, President Trump said, "I feel really great. It's going to be a great discussion and I think tremendous success. I think it's going to be really successful and I think we will have a terrific relationship. I have no doubt."
The day began with a historic handshake, the first meeting ever between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader. As Kim Jong Un and President Trump strode toward each other and clasped hands Tuesday morning at the Capella resort on Singapore's Sentosa Island, it marked a diplomatic milestone — and the start of what seems certain to be a long negotiation process over North Korea's nuclear program.

"I feel really great," the president said after the handshake.

"Well, it was not easy to get here," Kim said. "Old prejudices and practices worked as obstacles on our way forward. But we overcame all of them, and we are here today."

The two leaders first sat down for a private meeting, followed by another with their advisers. In the afternoon, they signed a brief statement calling for peace, committing to recover the remains of U.S. service members from the Korean War and asserting a "firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula."

The subject of North Korea's human rights abuses was not mentioned, and President Trump also announced that the U.S. would stop its longstanding joint military exercises with South Korea, which he called "very provocative."

As the day wrapped up, the president told reporters, "We have developed a very special bond." But, he acknowledged, "Today is the beginning of an arduous process."

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Following a 38-minute one-on-one meeting, Kim and Trump proceeded to the expanded bilateral meeting with national security adviser John Bolton, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and chief of staff John Kelly on one side and North Korea's Vice Chairman Kim Yong Chol, Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho and former Foreign Minister Ri Su Yong on the other.
