Tuesday, March 7

On today's newscast: Aspen voters have until 7 p.m. to cast their ballots at the new City Hall, a new report sheds light on a significant child-care gap from Aspen to Parachute, two members of Colorado's congressional delegation are opposing the controversial Uinta Basin railway project, Aspen students created hundreds of ceramic bowls for the annual “Empty Bowls” fundraiser, and more.

