Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Tuesday, March 7
On today's newscast: Aspen voters have until 7 p.m. to cast their ballots at the new City Hall, a new report sheds light on a significant child-care gap from Aspen to Parachute, two members of Colorado's congressional delegation are opposing the controversial Uinta Basin railway project, Aspen students created hundreds of ceramic bowls for the annual “Empty Bowls” fundraiser, and more.
