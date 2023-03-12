See all the red carpet looks from the 2023 Oscars

The 2023 Oscars are here! Hollywood's biggest stars will walk down this year's champagne-colored carpet before entering the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. This year's event will be hosted by late night television host Jimmy Kimmel.

Traditionally, the Academy Awards red carpet is where the world's most prestigious stars present themselves in the way they'll be remembered decades from now.

Here are some of the most memorable looks from the 95th Academy Awards:

/ Mike Coppola/Getty Images / Mike Coppola/Getty Images Angela Bassett

/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images / Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Harry Shum Jr.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images / Getty Images Ava DuVernay

/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images / Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Pedro Pascal

/ Mike Coppola/Getty Images / Mike Coppola/Getty Images Sandra Oh

/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images / Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Ruth E. Carter

/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images / Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Cate Blanchett

/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images / Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Questlove

/ Mike Coppola/Getty Images / Mike Coppola/Getty Images Sofia Carson

/ Mike Coppola/Getty Images / Mike Coppola/Getty Images Salma Hayek

/ Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images / Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images Brendan Fraser

/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images / Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Jamie Lee Curtis

/ Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images Malala Yousafzai

/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images / Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Austin Butler

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images / Getty Images John Cho

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images / Getty Images Lady Gaga

Mike Coppola / Getty Images / Getty Images Jay Ellis

Mike Coppola / Getty Images / Getty Images Michelle Williams

Kayla Oaddams / WireImage / WireImage Rihanna

/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images / Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Hong Chau

/ Mike Coppola/Getty Images / Mike Coppola/Getty Images Ram Charan

Mike Coppola / Getty Images / Getty Images Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson

/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images / Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Lauren Ridloff

Mike Coppola / Getty Images / Getty Images Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry Teller

/ Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images / Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images Winnie Harlow

/ Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images / Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images Marlee Matlin

/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images / Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Cara Delevingne

/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images / Arturo Holmes/Getty Images David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar

/ Mike Coppola/Getty Images / Mike Coppola/Getty Images Ariana DeBose

/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images / Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Janelle Monáe

/ Mike Coppola/Getty Images / Mike Coppola/Getty Images Alexander Dreymon and Allison Williams

/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images / Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Eva Longoria

/ Mike Coppola/Getty Images / Mike Coppola/Getty Images Lenny Kravitz

/ Mike Coppola/Getty Images / Mike Coppola/Getty Images Halle Bailey

/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images / Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Florence Pugh

/ Mike Coppola/Getty Images / Mike Coppola/Getty Images Danai Gurira

/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images / Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Jonathan Majors

/ Mike Coppola/Getty Images / Mike Coppola/Getty Images Stephanie Hsu

/ Mike Coppola/Getty Images / Mike Coppola/Getty Images Ana de Armas

Mike Coppola / Getty Images / Getty Images Samuel L. Jackson

Mike Coppola / Getty Images / Getty Images Mindy Kaling

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images / Getty Images Andrea Riseborough

/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images / Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Colin Farrell and Henry Tadeusz Farrell

/ Mike Coppola/Getty Images / Mike Coppola/Getty Images Jessica Chastain

/ Mike Coppola/Getty Images / Mike Coppola/Getty Images Phoebe Waller-Bridge

/ Mike Coppola/Getty Images / Mike Coppola/Getty Images Tems

/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images / Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Ludwig Goransson

/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images / Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Idris Elba

/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images / Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Sabrina Dhowre Elba

/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images / Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Ke Huy Quan

/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images / Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Michael B. Jordan

/ Mike Coppola/Getty Images / Mike Coppola/Getty Images Nicole Kidman

/ Mike Coppola/Getty Images / Mike Coppola/Getty Images Kate Hudson

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images / Getty Images Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller

Mike Coppola / Getty Images / Getty Images Greg Tarzan Davis

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images / Getty Images Deanne Bray and Troy Kotsur

Mike Coppola / Getty Images / Getty Images Fan Bingbing

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images / Getty Images Harvey Guillen

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images / Getty Images Andie MacDowell and Rainey Qualley

Mike Coppola / Getty Images / Getty Images Lillian Amanda Luhrmann, Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin