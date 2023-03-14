Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Tuesday, March 14
On today's newscast: Valley Settlement’s new R.V. brings education and resources to in-home childcare providers, Pitkin County approved funding last week to improve parts of its jail, poor mail service to some Colorado communities is prompting backlash against the Postal Service, 5Point Adventure Film Festival returns to Carbondale next month, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.