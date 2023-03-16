A new Guinness World record holder has been on the radio for 7 decades

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. I've spent some years on the radio. In fact, I've been working early hours on this program for close to 19 years.

That is a long time to be waking up at 3 in the morning.

But it's nowhere near the longevity of a new Guinness World Record holder. Mary McCoy started working as a DJ in 1951 when she was 12. Seven decades later, she's still on the air with a two-hour country music show six days a week on KVST.