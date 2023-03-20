Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Monday, March 20
On today's newscast: the Coroner’s Office released the name of the skier who died in the Maroon Bowl avalanche, Glenwood Springs is hosting its candidate forum Monday night, Democrat Elizabeth Velasco and Republican Perry Will are participating in a bi-partisan town hall, an effort to expand child labor protections cleared its first hurdle in the state House, and more.
