Tuesday, March 28

On today's newscast: the CAIC has released its final report on last week's Maroon Bowl avalanche, Aspen’s city council has agreed to purchase some of the new Burlingame affordable housing units, the Denver East High shooting suspect was seen with a gun just a week before the fatal incident, gun reform legislation is slowly advancing at the State Capitol, and more.

Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.