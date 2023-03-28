Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Tuesday, March 28
On today's newscast: the CAIC has released its final report on last week's Maroon Bowl avalanche, Aspen’s city council has agreed to purchase some of the new Burlingame affordable housing units, the Denver East High shooting suspect was seen with a gun just a week before the fatal incident, gun reform legislation is slowly advancing at the State Capitol, and more.
