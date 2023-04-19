Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, April 19
On today's newscast: Pitkin County voters could be asked to approve a property tax to help pay for affordable housing, three special district elections are coming up in the valley in two weeks, 5Point Adventure Film Festival kicks off in Carbondale on Wednesday, a man who threatened Colorado’s top election official has been convicted, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.