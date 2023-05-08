Monday, May 8

On today's newscast: Aspen city council will get an update on housing and climate goals, Lift One corridor developers still need to sign a construction sequencing agreement, Fringe Fest passes go on sale this week, Monday is the last day state lawmakers can pass legislation for the year, Arizona water officials are optimistic about Colorado River supplies, and more.

