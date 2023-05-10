In 2022, Aspen Public Radio launched an initiative to build, catalog, and archive an original “Sonic ID” audio library to preserve the diverse sound heritage of our mountain communities—and advance the station’s reputation as a community connector and innovator. Aspen Public Radio listeners can hear these audio vignettes on 91.5FM and 88.9FM throughout the broadcast schedule.
Aspen Choral Society
Sounds from Aspen Choral Society’s spring 2023 production, titled Illuminare. The program of choral and orchestral music honored the universal human conditions of despair and hope. The title is meant to convey an emergence from darkness into light.
This audio was recorded on March 17, 2023 at Glenwood Springs High School.