"State of the River" debrief with the Sopris Sun's Olivia Emmer

On May 2, the Colorado River District and the Middle Colorado Watershed Council, hosted a State of the River meeting to give an update on the condition of the Colorado River and its local tributaries.

The meeting in Glenwood Springs had a sizable turnout, with speakers from a variety of demographics and industries that are all affected by the Colorado River’s runoff and flows.

Aside from the national conversation centered around state-by-state use of the river, Hattison Rensberry spoke with the Sopris Sun’s water reporter Olivia Emmer about the local take on water at the meeting.

Emmer reports that Caleb Foy, the lead assistant division engineer for Division 5, said at the meeting that spring runoff in this area is predicted to be at about 120% of average this year.

Almost all of the major reservoirs in our area are expected to fill this year.

"A lot of people used the word gift, this year is a gift," said Emmer.

"It gives us a little bit more time to update the drought response guidelines that we need to be updating."

Emmer’s article about the State of the River Meeting is available in this week’s edition of the Sopris Sun.

