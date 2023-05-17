Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, May 17
On today's newscast: Pitkin County funds child care facilities upgrades, the Eagle County airport will conduct emergency response exercises this month, a prescribed burn is set for Meeker, Snowmass Village supports a visual arts scholarship, Governor Polis vetoes a wolf bill, Colorado River users share perspectives with a Senate committee in Washington, D.C., and more.
