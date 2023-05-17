Wednesday, May 17

On today's newscast: Pitkin County funds child care facilities upgrades, the Eagle County airport will conduct emergency response exercises this month, a prescribed burn is set for Meeker, Snowmass Village supports a visual arts scholarship, Governor Polis vetoes a wolf bill, Colorado River users share perspectives with a Senate committee in Washington, D.C., and more.

