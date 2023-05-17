In 2022, Aspen Public Radio launched an initiative to build, catalog, and archive an original “Sonic ID” audio library to preserve the diverse sound heritage of our mountain communities—and advance the station’s reputation as a community connector and innovator. Aspen Public Radio listeners can hear these audio vignettes on 91.5FM and 88.9FM throughout the broadcast schedule.
Wintersköl
Wintersköl! Aspen’s annual “toast to winter" was first celebrated in January 1951, with on-mountain activities, snow sculptures, a torchlight descent down Aspen Mountain, fireworks, and more. Relive the magic from the 2023 celebration by listening to this annual event, captured as part of our Sonic ID initiative.
This audio was recorded on January 14, 2023 in downtown Aspen.