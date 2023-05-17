© 2023 Aspen Public Radio
Sonic ID Library
In 2022, Aspen Public Radio launched an initiative to build, catalog, and archive an original “Sonic ID” audio library to preserve the diverse sound heritage of our mountain communities—and advance the station’s reputation as a community connector and innovator. Aspen Public Radio listeners can hear these audio vignettes on 91.5FM and 88.9FM throughout the broadcast schedule.

Wintersköl

Aspen Public Radio | By James Barrs
Published May 17, 2023 at 8:00 AM MDT
Wintersköl! Aspen’s annual “toast to winter" was first celebrated in January 1951, with on-mountain activities, snow sculptures, a torchlight descent down Aspen Mountain, fireworks, and more. Relive the magic from the 2023 celebration by listening to this annual event, captured as part of our Sonic ID initiative.

This audio was recorded on January 14, 2023 in downtown Aspen.

James Barrs
James was born in St. Louis, Missouri. He attended Northwestern University in Chicago, Illinois where he studied Music and English Literature. James started his radio career as a DJ on WNUR 89.3 FM, Northwestern’s student run radio station. Four years later he became the General Manager for WNUR, producing events such as WNUR Transference Festival and Sonic Celluloid.
