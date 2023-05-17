Wintersköl! Aspen’s annual “toast to winter" was first celebrated in January 1951, with on-mountain activities, snow sculptures, a torchlight descent down Aspen Mountain, fireworks, and more. Relive the magic from the 2023 celebration by listening to this annual event, captured as part of our Sonic ID initiative.

This audio was recorded on January 14, 2023 in downtown Aspen.