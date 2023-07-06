Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, July 6
On today's newscast: officials are hosting a community meeting Thursday night to update Parachute/Battlement Mesa residents on the Spring Creek Fire, CDOT plans to keep I-70 through Glenwood Canyon open more than it was last summer, a judge has ruled the town of Vail can take over land where Vail Resorts wanted to build workforce housing, and more.
