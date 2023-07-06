Thursday, July 6

On today's newscast: officials are hosting a community meeting Thursday night to update Parachute/Battlement Mesa residents on the Spring Creek Fire, CDOT plans to keep I-70 through Glenwood Canyon open more than it was last summer, a judge has ruled the town of Vail can take over land where Vail Resorts wanted to build workforce housing, and more.

