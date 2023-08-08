Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Tuesday, August 8
On today's newscast: crews responded to a vehicle fire in Glenwood Springs on Monday, Aspen’s city council is preparing for some big infrastructure improvements next year, Wilderness Workshop is hosting its annual benefit dinner and a public talk with environmental lawyer and Earthjustice President Abigail Dillen on Wednesday, and more.
