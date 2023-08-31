© 2023 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sonic ID Library
In 2022, Aspen Public Radio launched an initiative to build, catalog, and archive an original “Sonic ID” audio library to preserve the diverse sound heritage of our mountain communities—and advance the station’s reputation as a community connector and innovator. Aspen Public Radio listeners can hear these audio vignettes on 91.5FM and 88.9FM throughout the broadcast schedule.

Glenwood Springs Amtrak Station

Aspen Public Radio | By James Barrs
Published August 31, 2023 at 11:50 AM MDT
The California Zephyr train arrives in Glenwood Springs
James Barrs
/
Aspen Public Radio
A California Zephyr train arrives in Glenwood Springs

Hear the sounds of the California Zephyr arriving in Glenwood Springs, CO on a hot August day. The Zephyr runs between Chicago and Emeryville, California and takes around 52 hours to complete the journey. The current Glenwood Springs station officially opened on June 18, 1904 and was built by the Denver and Rio Grande Western Railroad Company.

Tags
City of Glenwood Springs
James Barrs
James was born in St. Louis, Missouri. He attended Northwestern University in Chicago, Illinois where he studied Music and English Literature. James started his radio career as a DJ on WNUR 89.3 FM, Northwestern’s student run radio station. Four years later he became the General Manager for WNUR, producing events such as WNUR Transference Festival and Sonic Celluloid.
See stories by James Barrs