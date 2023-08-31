In 2022, Aspen Public Radio launched an initiative to build, catalog, and archive an original “Sonic ID” audio library to preserve the diverse sound heritage of our mountain communities—and advance the station’s reputation as a community connector and innovator. Aspen Public Radio listeners can hear these audio vignettes on 91.5FM and 88.9FM throughout the broadcast schedule.
Glenwood Springs Amtrak Station
Hear the sounds of the California Zephyr arriving in Glenwood Springs, CO on a hot August day. The Zephyr runs between Chicago and Emeryville, California and takes around 52 hours to complete the journey. The current Glenwood Springs station officially opened on June 18, 1904 and was built by the Denver and Rio Grande Western Railroad Company.