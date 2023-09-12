One Utah school district responds to bus driver shortage with new recruitment efforts

School districts across the country are grappling with transportation issues due to a shortage of bus drivers.

That’s true even in Grand County, Utah, were recruitment efforts are ramping up.

Grand County's school district went into the year short.

They were short on kitchen staff, short on substitute teachers, short on maintenance workers.

They were able to boost staff numbers in a lot of departments before the school year officially began.

There's one department that's still searching for the right mix of people who are part mentor and part transportation professional — bus drivers.

Anna Conrad, Director of Transportation at Grand County Schools, is speaking in the break room at the bus barn, a space that's right now full of garden-grown food.

It's homey and comfortable, mostly because of the school bus themed decor.

"We are all yellow school buses," said Conrad.

"We love school buses."

Here at the bus barn, just about a month ago, Conrad had a meeting with her staff.

She gave them a heads up that this year might be a little challenging.

"Two days before school starts, my drivers come in and I update them on all the new procedures and things that are going on for the year," explains Conrad.

"And at that time I just said, 'you know, we're really short this year on drivers.'"

They're about five drivers short, and that can be a real hit to a small district like Grand County.

Conrad says that to efficiently run routes from Spanish Valley to Castle Valley, and to cover activities like sports games and field trips the district needs three more full-time and two more part-time drivers, and they don't have that yet.

So to accommodate, they've combined two routes into one.

Anyone and everyone who can fill in is doing so, including the transportation district's mechanic and Conrad herself.

"It's a juggling act every day, and it can be entertaining, to say the least," said Conrad.

Grand County's schools are not alone in this transportation juggling act.

Major counties and cities across the country are also facing driver shortages.

It's even caused temporary school closures.

This nationwide issue has been bubbling for some time.

"It was starting back before the coronavirus happened. So bus shortages throughout the nation actually started before COVID," said Conrad.

"And then after COVID, of course, it just, it went downhill."

Private transportation company HopSkipDrive, surveyed hundreds of districts across the country for their annual school transportation report.

In their latest survey, districts say they've lost bus drivers to retirement, low pay, and competition with private companies like Amazon who need professional drivers.

Conrad says driver retirement hit in a big way for Grand County schools.

"And so that's been really tough. Not replacing them is the hard thing," she said.

That's because it takes, as Conrad says, a certain person to be a school bus driver.

This person wants to drive a 40 foot bus. They want to get their commercial driver's license and continue their education.

They want a split-shift schedule.

And they want to work with students.

"We classify our buses as mobile classrooms. So teaching doesn't end at school. And so most of our drivers know that," she said.

Part of each driver's route, according to Conrad, is to learn every student.

School bus drivers are the first staff students see in the morning, and the last before they go home.

"So drivers have a unique opportunity to bond with those students in a different way than a teacher would. We see their homes, we see where they're going and we can see if they're having a bad day. And we just talk to them," said Conrad.

She hopes that this unique type of mentorship will attract new professionals to the field.

But a few other incentives will likely help too.

The district has increased driver pay.

New school bus drivers in Grand County now start at just over $22 an hour.

If they work full time, they can get benefits like medical and retirement.

This year, Conrad is even offering an in-house CDL class beginning this October, and she's hoping she'll get some more dedicated staffers out of it.

"It's quite a process to become a school bus driver, but there's nothing better in the world," she said.

Hanging in the halls of Grand County's bus barn are professional photos of the drivers, pictured with their buses.

They kind of remind me of the starting lineup of a championship sports team.

Conrad says they should because her team are all stars.

"I can't speak highly enough about my crew. We've got a great, a great team. I couldn't ask for any better drivers," she said.

Conrad tells me how one driver decorates their bus with images of butterflies, another in motivational quotes, another hosts a Word of the Month, where kids can earn extra credit for using the word in a paragraph or a picture.

She has a fitting theme for her department this year.

"My theme this year is we are small, but we are mighty."

This story was shared via Rocky Mountain Community Radio, a network of public media stations in Colorado, Wyoming, Utah and New Mexico including Aspen Public Radio.